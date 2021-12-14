Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, which straddles the border between Sheffield and Barnsley, was one of 97 Conservative MPs who voted against implementing the new Covid pass regulations.

Speaking in parliament ahead of the vote on Tuesday, she said: “Freedom is not an abstract ideology. Freedom is what enables my constituents to see their family, to comfort the dying, to go to school, to go work. That is what freedom looks like and after 20 months of (in/out) restrictions we have to accept there has been a permanent change to the understanding of what liberty is in this country.

“That’s why I can’t support these measures and I urge the Government – return to a society of freedom and responsibility. Our constituents deserve it and they will rise to the challenge.”

The ‘Plan B’ restrictions were passed by MPs despite the largest Conservative rebellion during Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister, with 369 MPs backing the new Covid pass requirements, giving a majority of 243.

The new rules mean that from Wednesday, December 15, people aged 18 or over wishing to enter nightclubs or attend other large venues or events must prove they are fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours.

Under the regulations, venues could be fined up to £10,000 for failing to check passes, with the same maximum penalty for faking a pass.