Meadowhall Primark staff with NHS Test and Trace app told to put phones in airplane mode
Staff at the Primark at Meadowhall have been instructed to put their phones on airplane mode while at work, meaning the NHS Test and Trace app cannot notify them if they need to self-isolate.
A page of a briefing pack handed out to staff, shown to The Star, reveals directions to Primark employees to take steps which will stop the app functioning while they are at work.
It says: “Phones need to be in locker and in airplane mode if you have the NHS app.”
This rule eliminates any chance of staff members being notified if they have come into contact with somebody who tested positive for Covid-19 while they were working at the shop.
It means staff will not be notified by the app and told to isolate – and stay off work – should they ever come into contact with the virus while at the shop.
The rule therefore removes the possibility of any outbreak of Covid-19 being traced back to staff at Meadowhall Primark.
The person who found the briefing pack said: “I came across this page from a Primark briefing pack in the recycling and was kind of shocked to say the least.”
It is not known whether these instructions were specifically for the Meadowhall branch of Primark or if they are company-wide. Meadowhall has no involvement in setting Primark-specific rules.
According to Government guidelines “It is vital that employers play their part by: not knowingly allow workers who are required to self-isolate to attend the workplace [and] encouraging employees to download and use the NHS COVID-19 app.”
The guidelines also state: “If you know that a worker has been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, it is your legal duty to not allow them to come into work or work anywhere other than where they are self-isolating (usually, their home) for their full self-isolation period.
“Failure to do so could result in your firm facing a fine, starting from £1,000.
“If a worker has received a notification to self-isolate via the NHS COVID-19 app, they should not attend the workplace as the individual may be infectious and could spread the virus.
“Employers must continue to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their employees and other people in the workplace."
Primark and Meadowhall have been contacted for comment.