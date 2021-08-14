Jessop Wing offering COVID-19 vaccinations to pregnant women

Getting vaccinated can protect women and their babies from the risk of severe COVID-19 infection in pregnancy.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives have both recommended vaccination as one of the best defences for pregnant women against severe COVID-19 infection, while the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation confirms the jab has been shown to be effective and safe for women carrying a baby.

Yuranis De Radomska Munoz, 33, of Hillsborough, Sheffield received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She is 32 weeks pregnant with her second child.

Yuranis De Radomska Munoz

She said: “I am happy to get the vaccination because it will protect me and my baby. At first I was a bit nervous about it and I wanted more information, but I asked the doctor about it and I felt reassured. I was a bit nervous of the needle as well but I could hardly feel it at all! I am glad that I have had it.”

Sobia Mukhtar, 32, of Darnall, Sheffield, received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccination. She is 12 weeks pregnant with her second child.

Sobia said: “It is the safest thing for me and the baby and that is why I wanted to be fully vaccinated. I didn’t have any worries about getting it. In my family everyone has had it and I think everyone should.”

Karen Jessop, Deputy Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Vaccination is the safest and best way to protect women and their baby from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. This is why we want to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated. We also understand that women may have questions or want to seek further information about the vaccine which is why our staff are on hand to answer any questions they may have.”

Sobia Mukhtar