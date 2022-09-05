Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COVID-19 has not gone away - in fact, without a booster programme, experts predict that there could be a slew of infections countrywide over the autumnal and winter months.

Infections are currently falling, but COVID-19 trends imply that a resurgence could be on the cards if no action is taken.

The jab given out will be an Omicron vaccine. Symptoms of Omicron include fatigue and unexplained bouts of fainting.

The booster will not be available for everyone, however - those who need it most will be given priority.

Who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster?

Those eligible for an autumn booster jab are as follows:

People aged 50 and above

People aged five to 49 with health conditions that put them in the high risk bracket - including pregnant women

Social care workers

Care home staff

Carers aged 16 to 49

Household contacts of people with weakened immune systems - people in close contact

Where can I get a COVID-19 booster jab in Sheffield?

You will be contacted by the NHS to receive a booster jab - if you are not, you’ll have to wait your turn to get one.

You can find your nearest NHS walk-in centre using their website .

Bookings can be made via the NHS booking service .

Why do we need a booster jab?

As mentioned, while cases are currently falling, this is expected to take a turn in the coming months.

Children returning to school could play a factor in rising cases - the ONS (Office for Nationals Statistics) say they are monitoring the situation.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: “The NHS was the first healthcare system in the world to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials, and will now be the first to deliver the new, variant-busting vaccine when the rollout begins at the start of September.

“Our fantastic NHS staff have worked incredibly hard to deliver 126 million doses to date and behind the scenes they have once again been preparing to deliver the latest phase with the same speed and precision as we have had throughout the rollout.