Here's the full list of Covid-19 vaccine drop-ins in South Yorkshire

Here is a list of all the places you can simply pop into and get your vaccination in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley starting this week.

No appointment is necessary and it is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Please note that you do not need to be registered with a GP to have your COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also book or manage your Covid-19 appointment online if you prefer.

Click here to visit the national NHS COVID-19 booking site.

1. Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm) Pfizer vaccine only Photo: Google Maps

2. Hillsborough Football Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday FC ground), Sheffield S6 1SW Sat 3 July 9am to 3pm First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca Photo: Google Maps

3. St Charles Borromeo Church, St Charles Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, S9 3WU Sun 4 July 10am-1pm (no need to book) Pfizer vaccine only First come, first served Second doses available to those who had their first dose 8-12 weeks ago Polish speaking vaccinator on site Photo: Google Maps

4. Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JB Thurs 8 July 11am - 3pm No appointment needed First come, first served Open to asylum seekers and refugees Interpretation service available and leaflets translated into Arabic. Amharic, Farsi, Kurdish, Tigrinya. Pfizer only. Photo: Google Maps