Mon-Sun (8am-5pm) First and second doses Pfizer Second Pfizer doses available to those who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago

Here's the full list of Covid-19 vaccine drop-ins in South Yorkshire

More Covid-19 vaccination clinics are being opened across South Yorkshire in order to make it more accessible to the public amid surge in positive cases in the UK.

Friday, 2nd July 2021, 7:09 pm

Here is a list of all the places you can simply pop into and get your vaccination in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley starting this week.

No appointment is necessary and it is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Please note that you do not need to be registered with a GP to have your COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also book or manage your Covid-19 appointment online if you prefer.

Click here to visit the national NHS COVID-19 booking site.

1. Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH

Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm) Pfizer vaccine only

2. Hillsborough Football Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday FC ground), Sheffield S6 1SW

Sat 3 July 9am to 3pm First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca

3. St Charles Borromeo Church, St Charles Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, S9 3WU

Sun 4 July 10am-1pm (no need to book) Pfizer vaccine only First come, first served Second doses available to those who had their first dose 8-12 weeks ago Polish speaking vaccinator on site

4. Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JB

Thurs 8 July 11am - 3pm No appointment needed First come, first served Open to asylum seekers and refugees Interpretation service available and leaflets translated into Arabic. Amharic, Farsi, Kurdish, Tigrinya. Pfizer only.

