Here's the full list of Covid-19 vaccine drop-ins in South Yorkshire
More Covid-19 vaccination clinics are being opened across South Yorkshire in order to make it more accessible to the public amid surge in positive cases in the UK.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 7:09 pm
Here is a list of all the places you can simply pop into and get your vaccination in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley starting this week.
No appointment is necessary and it is open to anyone aged 18 and over.
Please note that you do not need to be registered with a GP to have your COVID-19 vaccine.
You can also book or manage your Covid-19 appointment online if you prefer.
Click here to visit the national NHS COVID-19 booking site.
