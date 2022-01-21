But rates remain high across the north of England and Northern Ireland, the latest figures show.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

But this is a 39 per cent fall from the rate seen the week before.

Yorkshire and the Humber had the second worst rate, at 1,205.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 1,194.2 cases per 100,000.

According to latest figures, Sheffield has recorded a total case of 6,770 in the week to January 13, down from 11,740 cases in the same period the previous week.

This means, its infection rate has gone down from 1992.5 in the week to January 6 to 1149 per 100,000 people in the week to January 13, bringing a total reduction of 42.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.

England’s Plan B measures are also due to end next Thursday (January 27), Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions brought in across Scotland to deal with the Omicron wave will end on Monday.

This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sheffield with the lowest case rates right now.

1. Mosborough and Halfway Mosborough and Halfway had 1029.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, down from 2596.4.

2. Chapeltown Chapeltown had 1021.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, down from 2793.4.

3. Intake Intake had 1142.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, down from 2876.7.

4. Hillsborough Hillsborough had 1070.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, down from 2903.5.