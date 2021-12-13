The leaflets have been circulated to homes in various areas in recent days.

The flyers contain the UK Government logo – but containing anti-vaxx propaganda, the leaflets have been confirmed as fake in other parts of the country.

The leaflets, which publish false information about Covid-19 vaccines and those who have been vaccinated, have been especially posted to homes in parts of Doncaster.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The anti-vaxx leaflets were posted to homes in Norton and Campsall.

The leaflet that was posted contains a plethora of false claims relating to the coronavirus vaccines, including a quote from a supposed 'infectious disease expert' that 'vaccinated people should be put in quarantine, and should be isolated from society.'

It comes after copies of an anti-vaxx, Covid-denying 'truthpaper' were delivered to properties earlier this year.

Copies of The Light, which describes itself as ‘the only paper telling you the truth’ and ‘free from the establishment’ were delivered to a number of homes.

One angry resident, who declined to be named after being targeted with the paper said: "The whole thing is just trash from start to finish. It’s peddling dangerous rubbish that people shouldn’t be taken in by.