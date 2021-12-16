The Sheffield legends announced on Thursday that they had decided to postpone their Christmas Hamboree show which was due to take place at the O2 Academy this Saturday, December 18.

Updating fans via Twitter, band member Pete McKee wrote: “It is with great sadness that Everly Pregnant Brothers are postponing this Saturday’s O2 Xmas gig.

“Covid’s surging to record levels and we feel it’s the right thing to do.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers have postponed their Christmas Hamboree gig at the 02 Academy Sheffield due to surging Covid cases

“We love the NHS and your nans ad want everyone to be safe. We will announce a new date in 2022. Tickets remain valid.”

He added: “So get your Hawaiian Christmas shirts ready for our spring Honolulu Christmas Extravaganza!”