Everly Pregnant Brothers postpone Christmas Hamboree gig at O2 Academy Sheffield due to 'surging' Covid cases
A gig by the Everly Pregnant Brothers has become the latest event in Sheffield to fall casualty to soaring Covid rates in the UK.
The Sheffield legends announced on Thursday that they had decided to postpone their Christmas Hamboree show which was due to take place at the O2 Academy this Saturday, December 18.
Updating fans via Twitter, band member Pete McKee wrote: “It is with great sadness that Everly Pregnant Brothers are postponing this Saturday’s O2 Xmas gig.
“Covid’s surging to record levels and we feel it’s the right thing to do.
“We love the NHS and your nans ad want everyone to be safe. We will announce a new date in 2022. Tickets remain valid.”
He added: “So get your Hawaiian Christmas shirts ready for our spring Honolulu Christmas Extravaganza!”
Sam Fender’s planned gig at The Foundry in Sheffield on Wednesday was postponed due to Covid, while The Streets cancelled their entire 2022 tour, including a planned date at Sheffield’s O2 Academy.