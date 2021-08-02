Doncaster Sheffield Airport chief welcomes easing of amber list quarantine restrictions

New rules allowing fully vaccinated passengers from the US and amber-list European countries to avoid self-isolation on arrival in the UK came into force at 4am on Monday morning.All travellers entering the UK from green list locations do not have to self-isolate.

Those from amber list locations, such as the US, Jamaica, Spain, Italy and Greece, must have had both doses of a coronavirus jab as part of the UK’s vaccination programme to avoid the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days.

However the Government is facing backlash over plans to expand the ‘amber plus’ travel list and create a new ‘amber watchlist’ which could put thousands of holidaymakers again at risk of having to stay in expensive hotel quarantine.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The news comes as Wizz Air UK announced it has restarted flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with tickets for flights to Poznan, Košice, Alicante and Burgas.

Chris Harcombe, Managing Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “It’s great news that Wizz Air has resumed flights to these popular European destinations. The removal of quarantine restrictions for double-vaccinated inbound passengers is a step in the right direction, but there is still a way to go.

There is plenty of pent up demand for travel and we look forward to further restrictions lifting for UK outbound passengers.

“Our airport is an economic catalyst for the region, driving jobs and growth and it is vitally important that we can get back to business as quickly as possible, providing affordable travel for customers across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, North Nottinghamshire and beyond. The aviation sector has been severely impacted over the past year, however at DSA our record growth is set to continue with 1.2 million seats on sale for Summer 2022, an increase of 30% against Summer 2019.”

Wizz customers in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire looking for a last-minute summer holiday will once again be able to take advantage of Wizz Air’s ultra-low fare flights to a variety of green and amber list destinations.

Customers looking for a sight-seeing packed city break are now able to enjoy the renaissance style architecture of Poznan in Poland or the art and culture scene of the Slovakian city Košice, with flights operating twice a week and three times a week in August respectively, and then twice a week from September.

For those seeking a sun-soaked beach trip, flights to the Mediterranean port of Alicante are operating twice a week in August and September and three times a week in October, and Burgas on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast once a week.