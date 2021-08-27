Covid vaccine uptake: the Sheffield areas with the greatest number of children and teenagers vaccinated

Despite more than 77 per cent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU, including France, Spain and Italy, are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 49,185 under 18s have received their first dose and in Sheffield 4,341 have been vaccinated.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sheffield have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

1. Fulwood and Lodge Moor 168 under 18s have had their vaccine in this area, which is 27 per cent of the population in that age group.

2. Bents Green and Millhouses 176 under 18s here have had their first dose of the vaccine, which is 24 per cent of the area's population in that age group

3. Broomhill and Lower Crookesmoor 58 under 18s here have had their first dose of the vaccine, which is 21 per cent of the area's population in that age group.

4. Sandygate and Crosspool 94 under 18s here have had their first dose of the vaccine, which is 21 per cent of the area's population in that age group.