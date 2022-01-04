Covid vaccinations Sheffield: Health chiefs say 'thank you' as double-jabbed figure nears 400,000
More than half those eligible in Sheffield have now had their Covid vaccine booster shot, while nearly 400,000 people have been double-jabbed.
The latest figures, published on Tuesday, January 4, show that in Sheffield 78.9 per cent of people aged over 12 have had at least their first injection, 72.4 per cent have had two shots and 52.1 per cent have had their booster or third dose.
NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group revealed that 423,506 people across the city had received their first dose, and 393,687 had received two doses.
The organisation said: “Thanks Sheffield for continuing to get vaccinated against Covid!”
It urged those yet to be fully vaccinated to book an appointment online at http://nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or to visit a walk-in vaccine clinic.
For full details of walk-in vaccine centres operating in Sheffield this week, including one at Nunnery Square Park and Ride, and the Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre on Longley Lane, visit: https://www.sth.nhs.uk/news/news?action=view&newsID=1322.