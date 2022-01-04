Nearly 400,000 people in Sheffield have now had at least two doses of Covid vaccine (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest figures, published on Tuesday, January 4, show that in Sheffield 78.9 per cent of people aged over 12 have had at least their first injection, 72.4 per cent have had two shots and 52.1 per cent have had their booster or third dose.

NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group revealed that 423,506 people across the city had received their first dose, and 393,687 had received two doses.

The organisation said: “Thanks Sheffield for continuing to get vaccinated against Covid!”

It urged those yet to be fully vaccinated to book an appointment online at http://nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or to visit a walk-in vaccine clinic.