Covid vaccinations: A fifth of teenagers double jabbed in Sheffield

The UK Government called for teenagers to get their second jab ahead of their return to school after the Christmas break, in an effort to tackle the Omicron wave.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16 to 17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12 to 15 just before Christmas.

Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 5,366 people aged 16 and 17 in Sheffield had received two jabs by January 16 – at least 41 per cent of the age group.

Across England, 52 per cent of young people aged 12-15 have had at least one dose of the Covid jab

A further 2,029 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date, equating to 8% of the age group.

It means 7,395 under-18s in Sheffield are double-jabbed – at least 18 per cent of the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

They are among 22,005 (55%) who had received a first dose by January 16.

Across England, 52 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 9% who have received two.

The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 66% for a first dose and 45% for second jabs by January 16.

A Government spokesperson said getting children vaccinated was helping to keep schools open for face-to-face lessons.

They added: “The scientific evidence is clear, vaccines are the best way to protect young people and their friends and family from Omicron."

The UK Government has now also opened booster bookings for 16 and 17-year-olds, and for clinically vulnerable 12 to 15-years-olds.

NHS vaccination programme lead for 12 to 15-year-olds, Nick Hulme, said: “The booster has been proven to give substantial levels of protection against Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant, so it is vital that our youngest and most at-risk get their top-up dose of protection as soon as possible.

“I am delighted that we can kick off this stage of the rollout.