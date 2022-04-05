Covid symptoms: the nine new signs of coronavirus that people in Sheffield should be aware of as free tests end
The UK Health Security Agency's Covid symptoms list has had nine other signs of a coronavirus infection added to it.
What were the original Covid symptoms?
The original Covid symptoms recognised by health professionals as a sign of the infection were a fever, a new continuous cough, and loss of sense of smell or taste.
What are the new Covid symptoms?
The symptoms that have been added include a shortness of breath, feeling exhausted or tired, an aching body, headache, sore throat, blocked or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and feeling sick or being sick.
The NHS website stresses that the symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu - so it may not be Covid, but it’s worth testing to make sure before you spread the virus to friends, family and coworkers.
What should you do if you have Covid symptoms?
You should try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have symptoms of Covid and either you have a high temperature and/or you do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities.
Take extra care to avoid close contact with anyone who is at higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid.
You can go back to your normal activities when you feel better or do not have a high temperature.
Has free coronavirus testing ended in Sheffield?
Free Covid testing ended for millions of people in England from April 1, with most people now needing to purchase tests from the high street if they require them.
Tests cost between £2-5 for an individual test, and are available from high street retailers such as Boots and Tesco.
Are Covid tests free?
Covid tests are no longer free for the majority of people living in Sheffield - however, there are some exceptions.
Free symptomatic testing will continue to be provided for patients in hospital, where a PCR test is required for their care and to provide access to treatments and to support ongoing clinical surveillance for new variants
Those eligible for community Covid treatments because they are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from coronavirus will be given lateral flow tests to keep at home for use if they have symptoms.
People living or working in some high-risk settings, including staff in adult social care services, residents in care homes and extra care and supported living services, NHS workers and those working and living in hospices, prisons and places of detention (including immigration removal centres) will also be eligible for free Covid tests.
People will also be tested before being discharged from hospital into care homes and hospices.
What is the Covid situation near me?
The updated symptoms list follows a 24 hour period that saw the number of coronavirus cases in Sheffield increase by 501, with one more death recorded.
Sheffield health services have been under strain recently, as GP surgeries are being hit by Covid related staff shortages.However, it’s a mixed bag for holidaymakers depending on where you are flying from, as Doncaster Sheffield Airport hasn’t seen the same disruption that Manchester Airport has, after budget airlines were hit by staff absences.