It was always expected that the spread of the virus would intentify as the colder weather drew in, and advice from Sheffield’s health experts has consistently been to mask up and be careful when visiting vulnerable friends and relatives.
Now masks are compulsory in shops and on public transport, as infection rates rise in a number of areas in Sheffield.
These are the parts of the city with the highest infection rates according to the latest data available, which is for the week up to Friday, November 26.
