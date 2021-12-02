It was always expected that the spread of the virus would intentify as the colder weather drew in, and advice from Sheffield’s health experts has consistently been to mask up and be careful when visiting vulnerable friends and relatives.

Now masks are compulsory in shops and on public transport, as infection rates rise in a number of areas in Sheffield.

These are the parts of the city with the highest infection rates according to the latest data available, which is for the week up to Friday, November 26.

1. Shirecliffe and Parkwood Springs There were 46 new Covid cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 658.3 per 100,000 people.

2. Upper Stannington and Loxley There were 41 new cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 548.1 per 100,000 people.

3. Beauchief There were 31 new cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 540.6 per 100,000 people.

4. Malin Bridge and Wisewood There were 41 new cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 533.2 per 100,000 people.