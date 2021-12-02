New Covid rules have been introduced in light of the spread of the Omicron variant, with the booster jab and vaccine roll-out now being extended. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Covid Sheffield: The 10 Sheffield areas with highest Covid-19 infection rates amid Omicron variant fears

With the Omicron variant reaching the UK and prompting a tightening of Covid restrictions, concern has been raised over infection rates ahead of Christmas.

By Lloyd Bent
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:47 pm

It was always expected that the spread of the virus would intentify as the colder weather drew in, and advice from Sheffield’s health experts has consistently been to mask up and be careful when visiting vulnerable friends and relatives.

Now masks are compulsory in shops and on public transport, as infection rates rise in a number of areas in Sheffield.

These are the parts of the city with the highest infection rates according to the latest data available, which is for the week up to Friday, November 26.

1. Shirecliffe and Parkwood Springs

There were 46 new Covid cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 658.3 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Upper Stannington and Loxley

There were 41 new cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 548.1 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Beauchief

There were 31 new cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 540.6 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Malin Bridge and Wisewood

There were 41 new cases in this area in the week to November 26, giving an infection rate of 533.2 per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3