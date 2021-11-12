The number of new cases per 100,000 people in Sheffield dipped below 300 for the week ending November 7, the latest date for which reliable figures are available, having stood at more than 400 in late October.

There were 1,760 new confirmed Covid-19 cases across Sheffield during the seven days to November 7 – a weekly rate of 298.7.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the latest Covid case rates for neighbourhoods in Sheffield as those eligible are urged to get their booster jabs (photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

By comparison, the latest rate for the UK as a whole is 350, while elsewhere in South Yorkshire the rate in Rotherham is 467.2, in Doncaster it is 331.5 and in Barnsley it is 437.

Below are all the areas of Sheffield where during the week ending November 5, the latest date for which more localised figures are available via the Government' s Coronavirus Dashboard, confirmed Covid cases were up from the previous week.

For each area, the weekly case rate for the seven days to November 5 is listed first, followed by the percentage increase from the previous week in brackets.

Sothall: 418.2 (120.0% increase from previous week)

Broomhall: 268.3 (100.1%)

Devonshire Quarter: 84.6 (100.0%)

Sharrow: 145.5 (99.9%)

Burngreave & Grimesthorpe: 275.3 (51.8%)

Southey Green East: 366.7 (45.0%)

Darnall: 162.5 (40.0%)

Arbourthorne: 401.9 (37.5%)

Shiregreen South: 384.6 (35.0%)

Springvale & Steel Bank: 333.3 (25.0%)

Stocksbridge: 491.0 (23.3%)

Richmond & Stradbroke: 494.3 (22.6%)

Cathedral & Kelham: 76.6 (20.1%)

Southey Green West: 339.0 (20.0%)

Grenoside & Ecclesfield North: 471.5 (17.2%)

Oughtibridge & Bradfield: 459.7 (12.5%)

Lower Stannington: 622.4 (11.8%)

Batemoor & Jordanthorpe: 478.4 (3.3%)

Littledale & Handsworth North: 358.2 (2.8%)