Northfield Nursing Home in Crookesmoor observed a minute’s silence at 12pm on Wednesday, March 23, two years to the day the first national lockdown began in the UK.

Wednesday was designated as a National Day of Reflection for people to come together to acknowledge the ‘lasting pain’ of all those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic and show them they remain in everyone’s thoughts.

Staff at Northfield Nursing Home mark the National Day of Reflection, held on the second anniversary of the first Covid lockdown in the UK

Alison Marshall, deputy housekeeper at Northfield Nursing Home, said: “The last two years have been very hard and there have been sad times. I think today is important so we can recognise all the hard work throughout the pandemic and remember everyone that we lost to Covid.”

In Sheffield, 1,495 people have sadly died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid, including six in the last seven days. Across the UK, there have been 164,123 deaths, including 877 in the past week.

Among those victims are many people who lived in care homes, as well as the staff working there. Care home residents and their families have also endured the trauma of being unable to see their loved ones as visits to care homes were restricted by law.

The minute’s silence at Northfield Nursing Home, which is run by Palms Row Health Care, was followed by the release of 60 biodegradable balloons.

Singers from the Sheffield Harmony Chorus then performed a specially-written song called Care for our Carers – the lyrics of which recognise and celebrate the important work of carers.

The home’s carers were also presented with hampers from the not-for-profit organisation Support Social Care Heroes (SSCH).

Nicola Richards, director of Palms Row Health Care and SSCH founder, said: “It’s hard to overstate the pressure care homes have been under over the last two years. Our carers, residents and their families have faced it all with a level of unity and fortitude which makes me proud to work in the sector.

“It’s so important for us all to take this time to remember the loved ones we have lost and to support everyone who is still grieving.”