The announcement from the Government reintroduced rules like wearing face masks at all indoor public settings - other than pubs, bars and restaurants - and working from home where possible, as well as introducing some new ones like proving your vaccination status to enter large-scale events and nightlife venues.

The measures were brought into force to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, which appears to have been growing rapidly across the UK.

These are all the Covid rules you will have to follow when attending events at Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Cases of Omicron are continuing to rise and although the Government has said it is ‘still too early’ to determine whether it is any worse than previous variants or not, people are being urged to take all necessary precautions to avoid it.

This includes taking regular lateral flow tests before going to meet friends and family over the festive period, as well as getting a PCR test if you have symptoms and isolating if you come into contact with someone who tests positive.

But the new rules mean that things will run slightly differently at venues and events in Sheffield, including the arena.

Here is everything you need to know.

Anyone attending Sheffield Utilita Arena will need to prove their vaccincation status - or a negative test result - by producing an NHS Covid pass. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

What are the Covid rules at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

The latest Covid rules have changed the way some things will operate at venues run by Sheffield City Trust, including Utilita Arena and Sheffield City Hall.

An update on the latest Covid practices at the venues was published on the Utilita Arena website on December 10, following the ‘Plan B’ announcement.

Events are still allowed to run, but a number of rules will need to be followed.

Sheffield City Trust said: “The health and wellbeing of all our customers, staff, promoters, event organisers, acts and the events we host continues to be our absolute priority at SCT.

"We are playing our part to ensure that everyone continues to be able to enjoy our shows and events by continuing with the following Covid-19 requirements.”

The new rules make it mandatory to wear a face covering when attending an event at Sheffield Arena or City Hall.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask when they are inside the buildings – including both communal areas and while watching the event.

There is an exception for people who are exempt – including children under 11 – and your mask can be removed when eating and drinking.

The Trust says there are no masks on site and that anyone attending the Arena or City Hall should arrive with one.

Attendees are advised to take a lateral flow test before attending in a bid to limit the spread of Covid and anyone with symptoms or who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive should not attend.

All rules on guest numbers have been removed, so the venue is currently operating at full capacity.

Sanitising points are still in operation and Track and Trace QR codes are there for those who would like to use them.

Will I need an NHS Covid pass to attend Sheffield Utilita Arena?

The latest ‘Plan B’ measures in England require people to prove their Covid status before entering large event venues like Sheffield Arena and City Hall.

When attending, you will either have to show your NHS Covid pass on the app or produce an NHS letter, proving you have been double jabbed.

If you have not received both vaccines, you can obtain a Covid pass by recording a negative lateral flow result on the Government website.

You can also show the text message or email you receive to prove your negative result.