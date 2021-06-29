In his first appearance in the House of Commons after taking on the new role, Mr Javid said the Government believes there is "no reason” for lockdown rules to “go beyond July 19”, but that the restrictions will not be lifted before this date.

‘Step 4’ of the roadmap was originally due to come into force on June 21, but this was pushed back by four weeks in light of the spread of the Delta variant and rising number of cases.

However, Mr Javid, who took over as Health Secretary following Matt Hancock’s resignation, has now earmarked July 19 as the “end of the line”, saying he is hopeful all restrictions will lift on this date.

Newly appointed Health secretary Sajid Javid . (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Government is set to continue reviewing the situation and will make a full, final announcement about whether the plans will go ahead on July 5.

Until then, restrictions remain in place including a ban on more than six people, or two households, meeting up inside and more than 30 people meeting up outdoors.

Face coverings are still required in many indoor settings, such as shops and places of worship, and on public transport, unless you are exempt or have a reasonable excuse.

People are also encouraged to work from home wherever possible, but if this is not possible then they are permitted to travel to work and do not need to be a “critical” or “key” worker to do so.

The Covid vaccination programme is continuing to roll out across England and the Government says it is aiming to ensure two-thirds of all adults in the country will have had two doses by July 19 – hailed the “terminus date” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if restrictions are to lift as planned.

According to Mr Javid, more than half of adults under 30 have already been vaccinated.

Although England has recorded 72,445 new cases of coronavirus in the last seven days and has a rate of 128.7, death rates and hospital admissions remain relatively low compared to other peak points of the pandemic.

Three Covid-related deaths were reported in England yesterday, Monday, June 28.

So far in the country, 77,038,257 vaccines have been dished out and 32,583,746 people had received their second jab by Sunday, June 27.

There have been 630 confirmed cases of the virus in Sheffield in the last seven days.

Concerns are growing over the spread of the Delta variant, and areas including Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Blackpool and Leicester are seeing it spread the fastest.

People in these areas are being encouraged to take extra precautions when meeting people, such as meeting outdoors inside of inside, keeping a two metre distance from those they do not live with and continuing to get tested twice a week.

The Government is also advising that people minimise travel in and out of these areas in a bid to slow the spread of the variant.

What restrictions will be lifted on July 19?

If the Government goes ahead with ‘Step 4’ of its roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions on July 19, all rules are set to be lifted.

This will mean there will be no more social distancing requirements and no limits on how many people can meet at once, inside or outside.

People will no longer have to wear masks and will be able to return to the bar to buy a drink rather than relying on table service.