On Christmas Eve and Boxing Day too, the rollout will continue, with 200,000 appointments remaining open over the three-day period across England.

This came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Christmas message inviting people to receive the 'great' gift of a 'first, second, or booster', as part of the 'neighbourly' spirit of the season.

Those who have not pre-booked will be allowed to drop into locations across the city.

Some parts of the country will continue to deliver jabs even on Christmas Day including in Sheffield.

Below is the list of vaccination centres in Sheffield that are available over this festive period.

Where can I walk in without any appointment?

1) Nunnery Square Park and Ride, Sheffield Park Way, Sheffield, S2 5DH. (Christmas Eve, 8am to 3.30pm). Available for 16+, first, second, and boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer

2) Antenatal clinic, Jessop Wing, Tree Root Walk, Sheffield, S10 2SF (Christmas Eve, 8.30 to 5.30pm) Available for pregnant women. First, second or boosters (if eligible).Vaccine: Pfizer

3) Page Hall Pharmacy, 17-19 Page Hall Road, Sheffield, S4 8GS (Christmas Eve, 9.30am to 5.30pm) Available for 16+, first, second, and boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer/Moderna

4) Upwell Pharmacy, 119-121 Upwell St, Sheffield, S4 8AN (Christmas Eve, 9.30am to 5.30pm) Available for 16+, first, second, and boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer/Moderna

5) Seven Hills Pharmacy, 78 Wincobank Avenue, Sheffield, S5 6AZ (Christmas Eve, 7.30am - 9pm, Christmas Day, 10am - 4pm, Boxing Day, 10-am-4pm). Available for 16+, first, second, and boosters (if eligible) Vaccine: Pfizer/Moderna.

6) The Flowers Health Centre, 87 Wincobank Avenue, Sheffield, S5 6AZ (Christmas Eve 8.30am - 12.30pm). Available for 16+, first, second, and boosters (if eligible) and third vaccinations (for people with weakened immune systems). Vaccine: Pfizer

7) Pitsmoor Surgery, 151 Burngreave Road, Sheffield, S3 9DL (Christmas Eve 8.30am - 12.30pm) Available for 16+, first, second, and boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer

8) Sheffield Medical Centre, 21 Spital Street, Sheffield, S3 9LB (Christmas Eve 10am - 4pm). Available for 16+, first, second, and boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer.

9) Page Hall Medical Centre, 101 Owler Lans, Sheffield, S4 8G (Christmas Eve, 9am - 5pm) Available for 12-15s, 16+, first, second and boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer.

10) Firth Park Surgery, 400 Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH (Christmas Eve, 10am - 12pm) Available for 12-15s, 16+, first, second and boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer.

For those who would like to walk in or with an appointment

1) Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre, Longley Lane, Sheffield S5 7JN (Christmas Eve 8am - 4pm) Available for 16+, first and second vaccines, third vaccines for immunosupressed individuals (with letter to attend), boosters (if eligible) and 12-15s if booking appointment. Vaccine: AstraZeneca/Pfizer/Moderna

2) Heeley Parish Church, 151 Gleadless Road, Heeley, Sheffield, S2 3AE (1AST Pharmacy) (Christmas Eve, 9am - 3pm). Available for 16+, first and second vaccines, third vaccines for immunosupressed individuals (with letter to attend), boosters (if eligible). Vaccine: Pfizer/Moderna.