Covid infection rates in Rotherham reach record high since start of pandemic

Rotherham Metropolitican Borough Council said the infection rate reached 549.3 per 100,000 population on Thursday 22 July, with 1,458 new positive cases reported in seven days to July 16.

The previous highest was during the second wave of the pandemic in October 2020 when the rate reached 537.3 per 100,000.

A further increase of 573.5 per 100,000 was reported on Friday to the Rotherham Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting.

Covid infections reach record high in Rotherham

Whilst the infection rate is currently lower than in neighbouring authority areas, it is well above the national average of 472.3 per 100,000.

Latest projections show that the rate is likely to continue to rise over the coming weeks.

However, thanks to the impact of vaccination programme, admissions of the most seriously ill Covid patients to Rotherham Hospital have not reached the same level as they did during the previous high but they have doubled in the last week, from 14 on July 14 to 28 on July 21.

Ben Anderson, Rotherham Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “During the previous peak in infections, many restrictions were in place to reduce social contact and curb the spread of the virus.

"The vaccine has had a huge impact in reducing transmission and serious illness of course, but with few formal restrictions now in place and the highly contagious Delta variant accounting for virtually all new cases, there are still a lot of simple things we can all do as part of our everyday routine to protect ourselves, our families, our workplaces and the NHS.

“Perhaps most importantly of all, please get the vaccine when you can. If you’re unsure, for whatever reason, speak to your doctor, pharmacy or any medical professional.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to do all they can to support each other. The freedoms we have now have been hard won by people acting responsibly and making Covid safety part of their daily routine.”