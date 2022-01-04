Covid in Sheffield: The Sheffield pharmacies with rapid lateral flow tests available amid national shortage

The rapid Covid lateral flow test shortage in England only affects home delivery kits in Sheffield, with tests still widely available in pharmacies.

By Miriam Kuepper
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 2:46 pm

The national shortages come after an increased demand for LFTs due to the spread of the Omicron variant, which saw daily cases in the UK rise over 150,000 over the last week.

Omicron is classed as the most infectious Covid variant to date and therefore regular self-testing has been strongly advised by the Government.

Read More

Read More
People warned not to share pictures of Covid lateral flow tests online

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Pharmacies in Sheffield with Covid lateral flow tests available, as of Tuesday, January 4 (pic: Google)

While LFT kits were not available today for home delivery, numerous Sheffield pharmacies were offering testing kits to be picked up.

Here is a list of central Sheffield pharmacies where LFT kits were still available for collection as of this afternoon, Tuesday, January 4:

- Boots (High Street, West Street, the Moor, Ecclesall Road, Berkeley Precinct,

Fulwood Road)

- Welfare Pharmacy (Glossop Road)

- Wicker Pharmacy

- LloydsPharmacy (Talbot Road, Duke Street, Sunderland Street, Addy Street,

Gleadless Road, Ellesmere Road, Heeley Retail Pk, Ecclesall Road)

- Medisun Pharmacy Limited

- London Road Pharmacy

- Sharrow Pharmacy

- SKF Lo (Chemists) Ltd

- Sheffield Late Night Pharmacy

- Whitworth Chemists Ltd

- Day Lewis Pharmacy

- Rowlands Pharmacy (Greenhow Street)

- Tesco Pharmacy

- Swift Pharmacy Burngreave

- Skye Pharmacy

- Norfolk Park Pharmacy

- Lo’s Pharmacy

Since the demand for the Covid LFT tests is incredibly high, it is recommended to call up the pharmacies to check they still have test kits available before dropping in to be sure to not miss out.

EnglandOmicron