The national shortages come after an increased demand for LFTs due to the spread of the Omicron variant, which saw daily cases in the UK rise over 150,000 over the last week.

Omicron is classed as the most infectious Covid variant to date and therefore regular self-testing has been strongly advised by the Government.

Pharmacies in Sheffield with Covid lateral flow tests available, as of Tuesday, January 4 (pic: Google)

While LFT kits were not available today for home delivery, numerous Sheffield pharmacies were offering testing kits to be picked up.

Here is a list of central Sheffield pharmacies where LFT kits were still available for collection as of this afternoon, Tuesday, January 4:

- Boots (High Street, West Street, the Moor, Ecclesall Road, Berkeley Precinct,

Fulwood Road)

- Welfare Pharmacy (Glossop Road)

- Wicker Pharmacy

- LloydsPharmacy (Talbot Road, Duke Street, Sunderland Street, Addy Street,

Gleadless Road, Ellesmere Road, Heeley Retail Pk, Ecclesall Road)

- Medisun Pharmacy Limited

- London Road Pharmacy

- Sharrow Pharmacy

- SKF Lo (Chemists) Ltd

- Sheffield Late Night Pharmacy

- Whitworth Chemists Ltd

- Day Lewis Pharmacy

- Rowlands Pharmacy (Greenhow Street)

- Tesco Pharmacy

- Swift Pharmacy Burngreave

- Skye Pharmacy

- Norfolk Park Pharmacy

- Lo’s Pharmacy