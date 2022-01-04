On December 29, Sheffield recorded an average infection rate of 1,536.5 per 100,000 people, with 9,053 new recorded cases.

This marks an increase of 64 per cent on figures released before Christmas on December 23, when the infection rate was recorded as 931 per 100,000.

Undefined: readMore

Many revellers this year would have had their Christmas plans cancelled by positive Covid tests, while others self-isolated in the run up to December 25 to ensure they didn’t catch anything before the big day.

The data from NHS England also shows where cases in Sheffield rose fastest in the days after Christmas.

In fact, in Sheffield, 29 of the city’s 70 “middle super layer output areas” – essentially, districts – saw their infection rate per 100,000 people double compared with the week before, while in at least three areas – Southey Green West, Shiregreen North and Parson Cross – the average rate tripled.

It comes as several NHS trusts across England have this week declared a “critical incident” under the weight of extremely high staff absences.

Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Trust – which on Boxing Day had over 2,000 members of staff off – is expected to make a statement on its situation before the end of the day.

These are the areas within Sheffield where the infection rate is rising the fastest.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Malin Bridge & Wisewood The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 29 was 2,262 per 100,000 people, with a 91 per cent increase in the number of cases. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Upper Stannington and Loxley The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 29 was 2,259 per 100,000 people, with a 98 per cent increase in the number of cases. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Meersbrook The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 29 was 2,239 per 100,000 people, with a 84.9 per cent increase in the number of cases. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Wadsley and Marlcliffe The infection rate in this area for the week up to December 29 was 2,236 per 100,000 people, with a 89.7 per cent increase in the number of cases. Photo: Google Photo Sales