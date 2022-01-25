As restrictions are relaxed this week, with people in England no longer required by law to wear a face covering or show their NHS COVID Pass at venues from Thursday, January 27, the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread rapidly in Sheffield.

There were 6,083 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded across the city during the week ending January 18 – the latest date for which reliable figures are available – a weekly rate of 1,032.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

Infections are beginning to fall in most parts of Sheffield, according to the latest Government figures, but the case rate remains high in many areas of Sheffield.

These are the Sheffield neighbourhoods with the highest weekly Covid-19 case rate for the seven days ending January 18.

1. Shiregreen North In Shiregreen North, Sheffield, there were 101 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 18, 2022 - a rate of 1726.8 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was down by 4.7 per cent from the previous week Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Beauchief In Beauchief, Sheffield, there were 88 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 18, 2022 - a rate of 1534.7 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was up by 15.8 per cent from the previous week Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Meersbrook In Meersbrook, Sheffield, there were 115 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 18, 2022 - a rate of 1,497 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was up by 1.8 per cent from the previous week Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dore and Whirlow In Dore and Whirlow, Sheffield, there were 150 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 18, 2022 - a rate of 1,447.2 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was down by 3.8 per cent from the previous week Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales