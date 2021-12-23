In the most recent 24-hour period, 106,122 new Covid cases were reported - around 13,000 higher than the previous peak of 93,045 on December 17.
A further 140 coronavirus-related deaths have also been recorded.
In Sheffield, there have been 83 confirmed Omicron cases, with 557 suspected cases so far, after the city’s public health director Greg Fell said it was 'inevitable' the variant would reach Sheffield.
According to the latest available data from Public Health England, Sheffield's infection rate now stands at 601.3 new cases a week per 100,000 people, with a total of 3,543 new cases in the week to December 17 – a rise of 1,755 cases or 98.2 per cent.
Here we reveal the 15 Sheffield areas with fastest rising Covid rates.
Please note that the pictures are for illustration purposes only.