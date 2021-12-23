In the most recent 24-hour period, 106,122 new Covid cases were reported - around 13,000 higher than the previous peak of 93,045 on December 17.

A further 140 coronavirus-related deaths have also been recorded.

In Sheffield, there have been 83 confirmed Omicron cases, with 557 suspected cases so far, after the city’s public health director Greg Fell said it was 'inevitable' the variant would reach Sheffield.

According to the latest available data from Public Health England, Sheffield's infection rate now stands at 601.3 new cases a week per 100,000 people, with a total of 3,543 new cases in the week to December 17 – a rise of 1,755 cases or 98.2 per cent.

Here we reveal the 15 Sheffield areas with fastest rising Covid rates.

Please note that the pictures are for illustration purposes only.

1. Broomhill and Lower Crookesmoor This area recorded 159 new cases, up by 135 cases or 562.5 per cent in the week to December 17 with an infection rate of 1977.4 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Broomhall This area recorded 141 new cases, up by 114 cases or 422.2 per cent in the week to December 17 with an infection rate of 1576.1 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Endcliffe and Ranmoor This area recorded 127 new cases, up by 93 cases or 273.5 per cent in the week to December 17 with an infection rate of 1269.4 per 100,000 people. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Brincliffe and Sharrow Vale This area recorded 92 new cases, up by 24 cases or 35.3 per cent in the week to December 17 with an infection rate of 1125 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales