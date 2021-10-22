According to the latest data from Public Health England, Sheffield’s infection rate now stands at 417 per 100,000 people, with a total new cases of 2457 – a rise of 394 cases or 19.1 per cent in the week to October 15.

It comes after Covid-19 cases in the UK have been rising steeply during October, with the number of positive tests per day surpassing 40,000 on seven consecutive days.

Nationally, over the past week there have been 314,231 cases – a rise of 16.1 per cent (43,646 cases) compared to the previous week.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test have also risen by 14.6 per cent (116) over the past week to 911.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid assured people that ministers will do ‘what it takes’ to ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed this winter as the government comes under pressure to come up with a ‘Plan B’ such as mandatory mask-wearing to contain the virus.

The latest data shows 49,139 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, and 179 deaths.

Here we reveal the 10 Sheffield areas with fastest rising Covid rates.

1. Ecclesall and Greystones This neighbourhood recorded 85 new cases, up by 32 cases or 37.1 per cent in the week to October 15 with an infection rate of 918 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sothall This neighbourhood recorded 43 new cases, up by 20 cases or 20.87 per cent in the week to October 15 with an infection rate of 817.3 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Mosborough and Halfway This neighbourhood recorded 71 new cases, up by 14 cases or 24.6 per cent in the week to October 15 with an infection rate of 777.8 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Westfield and Waterthorpe This neighbourhood recorded 63 new cases, up by 14 cases or 28.6 per cent in the week to October 15 with an infection rate of 726.6 per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales