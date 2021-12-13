The Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre, located on Longley Lane, next to the Northern General Hospital, is extending its opening hours from Tuesday, December 14, meaning it will now be open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the ‘Omicron Emergency Boost’ to protect the nation from the rapidly spreading variant by offering every adult in England the chance to get their booster jab by the end of December – a month earlier than previously planned.

The military have been drafted in to help with the huge operation, and routine appointments are being postponed in an attempt to achieve the ambitious target.

Why is the Covid booster programme being accelerated?

Early studies suggest two jabs provide only limited defence against the Omicron variant but those who have received a booster shot remain up to 75 per cent protected.

People have complained about long waits to book an appointment online, and there were lengthy queues outside walk-in vaccination centres including the one at St Peter’s and St Oswald’s church hall on Abbeydale Road on Monday morning.

First, second and booster jabs are available at Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre, the full address for which is Longley Lane, Sheffield S5 7JN.

How can you book a Covid booster appointment?

To get your booster, you must be aged 18 or over and have had your second Covid vaccination at least three months ago, though you can book an appointment two months after your second jab.

People have been asked to book before attending, to prevent long queues at the centre.

Kirsten Major, chief executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Today we have seen exceptional demand on the COVID vaccination website nationally, which is brilliant, but we are aware it has meant people having to wait longer than expected to get onto the system to book.

How many Covid booster appointments are available in Sheffield?

“We would ask people to please be patient and keep trying to book an appointment before attending vaccination centres such as Longley Lane because this will help us to prevent long queues and help us to vaccinate people with as few delays as possible.

“We have plenty of appointments and are adding more each day so you will be able to get your vaccination.

“I would like to thank all the NHS staff and volunteers who since the announcement by the Prime Minister last night have worked around the clock to make sure we have even more opportunities for people to get protected from this awful virus.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who has had their vaccinations – it really is the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and each other from the challenges that the new omicron variant may pose.”

You can book online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or call 119 free of charge and someone will help you to book an appointment.