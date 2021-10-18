Community Covid bus helps boost Sheffield's vaccination rates

Sheffield’s Covid bus launched in June, and Sheffield City Council has been working with the NHS to deliver a mobile vaccination offer to residents in easy to reach locations.

No appointments are needed, and anyone can turn up on the spot to have their Covid19 vaccination or get a lateral flow test if they don’t have any Covid symptoms.

The bus has been critical in making vaccines more accessible to people who can not travel to a clinic.

The Community Covid Bus has been delivering mobile vaccinations across Sheffield in a bid to boost the city's vaccination rates.

Ruth Granger, health protection manager at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’ve been supporting the NHS to increase vaccination uptake by providing additional logistical support to help bring local drop-in mobile clinics across Sheffield.

“To support the provision citywide, we set up a summer vaccination programme between partners to encourage as many people as possible to access a vaccine. Listening to residents and learning from community organisations we work with, we understood clearly that not everyone has been able to take up the offer.

“We’re pleased to say that by working together we’ve now achieved one of the highest vaccination rates of major cities in the country and we’ll be continuing to work to increase these rates over the next few months.”

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Using a roving model to bring the vaccine offer directly into communities, has been a huge success in terms of reaching people who, for whatever reason, have not been able to attend a clinic elsewhere in the city.

“Our team of vaccinators and administrators have worked seamlessly with the van team who, with their friendly supportive approach, have engaged brilliantly with residents in each location.