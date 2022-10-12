News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cora Sinnott Sheffield: Pictures show beautiful baby as inquest into death at Jessop Wing is set to conclude

A coroner is due to reach a conclusion today in an inquest into the death of a baby at Sheffield’s maternity hospital.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

‘Beautiful’ baby girl Cora Sinnott died the day after being born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing following an emergency caesarean operation, the inquest at the Medico-Legal centre heard this week.

Read More

Read More
Jessop Wing: 'Beautiful' baby Cora Sinnott died at Sheffield maternity unit day ...

Her family have issued pictures of their baby today, as the inquest nears its end.

A coroner is due to reach a conclusion today in an inquest into the death of baby Cora Sinnott, pictured, at Sheffield’s maternity hospital.

Most Popular

Cora Sinnott was born at the maternity unit, which is part of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals trust, on July 18, 2020. She sadly died there the next day.

Her mother, Hannah, had planned to have a home birth, which initially appeared to be progressing normally after her contractions began on the evening of July 17. However, she was transferred to the Jessop Wing the next morning after progress slowed

Coroner Tanyka Rawden said she would read a statement from Hannah today day, before she announces her conclusion.

MORE: Coroner fears "future deaths" at Sheffield maternity unit unless improvements are made

Advertisement

Hide Ad

MORE: Failings at city hospital are 'extremely worrying', say medical negligence lawyers

Jessop WingSheffield Teaching Hospitals