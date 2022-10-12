‘Beautiful’ baby girl Cora Sinnott died the day after being born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing following an emergency caesarean operation, the inquest at the Medico-Legal centre heard this week.

Her family have issued pictures of their baby today, as the inquest nears its end.

A coroner is due to reach a conclusion today in an inquest into the death of baby Cora Sinnott, pictured, at Sheffield’s maternity hospital.

Cora Sinnott was born at the maternity unit, which is part of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals trust, on July 18, 2020. She sadly died there the next day.

Her mother, Hannah, had planned to have a home birth, which initially appeared to be progressing normally after her contractions began on the evening of July 17. However, she was transferred to the Jessop Wing the next morning after progress slowed

Coroner Tanyka Rawden said she would read a statement from Hannah today day, before she announces her conclusion.