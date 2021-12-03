Comic couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont join Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity

Husband and wife Jon and Lucy joined the Charity as patrons for Sheffield Children’s, which is one of three dedicated children’s trusts in the UK.

Jon Richardson has become a household name as a team captain on 8 out of 10 Cats. He has also appeared in Would I Lie To You and Have I Got News For You.

He also co-stars with wife and fellow comedian Lucy Beaumont in the hit sitcom Meet the Richardsons, with filming on a third series now complete.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Christmas Special

Lucy is a Yorkshire-born actress, writer and stand-up comedian. She won the Chortle Award for Best Newcomer in 2013.

Jon explained: “I am honoured to have been asked to join The Children’s Hospital Charity as a patron. The hospital is held in such high regard not just locally but with children travelling from all over the country and around the world for specialist care.

“I will do all I can to support their work in any way that I can and to give thanks to their incredible staff, who dedicate their lives to helping children and their families at a time of need. I am in awe of all of them and all those who serve the NHS."