Child obesity: The Sheffield neighbourhoods with most overweight children, including Fir Vale and Parson Cross
More than one in five children finishing primary school in England are now obese, the latest statistics show.
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th May 2023, 05:25 BST
In Sheffield, that figure is even higher, with 23.1 per cent of year six pupils being classed as obese, compared with 21.6 per cent for the nation as a whole, according to figures from NHS Digital for 2021/22.
Below are the 15 neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the highest rate of obesity among children in year six – the last year of primary school – ranked from lowest to highest.
