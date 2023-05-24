News you can trust since 1887
More than one in five children finishing primary school in England are now obese, the latest statistics show.
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th May 2023, 05:25 BST

In Sheffield, that figure is even higher, with 23.1 per cent of year six pupils being classed as obese, compared with 21.6 per cent for the nation as a whole, according to figures from NHS Digital for 2021/22.

Below are the 15 neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the highest rate of obesity among children in year six – the last year of primary school – ranked from lowest to highest.

23.1 per cent of year six children in Sheffield are obese, the latest figures show, which is higher than the England-wide average of 21.6 per cent.

23.1 per cent of year six children in Sheffield are obese, the latest figures show, which is higher than the England-wide average of 21.6 per cent.

In Richmond & Stradbroke, 28.6 per cent of children in year six are obese, according to NHS Digital Figures for 2021/22. That's the joint 13th highest percentage out of 71 neighourhoods across Sheffield.

In Richmond & Stradbroke, 28.6 per cent of children in year six are obese, according to NHS Digital Figures for 2021/22. That's the joint 13th highest percentage out of 71 neighourhoods across Sheffield.

In Highfield & Lowfield, 28.6 per cent of children in year six are obese, according to NHS Digital Figures for 2021/22. That's the joint 13th highest percentage out of 71 neighourhoods across Sheffield.

In Highfield & Lowfield, 28.6 per cent of children in year six are obese, according to NHS Digital Figures for 2021/22. That's the joint 13th highest percentage out of 71 neighourhoods across Sheffield.

In Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge, 28.6 per cent of children in year six are obese, according to NHS Digital Figures for 2021/22. That's the joint 13th highest percentage out of 71 neighourhoods across Sheffield.

In Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge, 28.6 per cent of children in year six are obese, according to NHS Digital Figures for 2021/22. That's the joint 13th highest percentage out of 71 neighourhoods across Sheffield.

