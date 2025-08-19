There are outbreaks in many holiday hot spots 🦟

There has been an increase in the number of travel-related cases of the chikungunya virus.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning travellers to be vigilant.

This is how to avoid catching chikungunya on holiday.

Holidaymakers are being urged to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites after an increase in travel-related chikungunya infections.

There have been outbreaks of the mosquito-borne virus in holiday hotspots, with the majority of cases reported after travelling to India, Sri Lanka or Mauritius.

There has also been a well-publicised outbreak in China, whilst the region of Sante Publique in France reported an outbreak on August 14.

The latest data from the UKHSA revealed a total of 73 cases have been reported between January and June 2025. The same period last year saw only 27 cases, with 2025 having the highest number of cases recorded to date.

Dr Philip Veal, Consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, said: “It is essential to take precautions against mosquito bites when travelling. Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering up your skin and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can greatly reduce the risk.”

The Chikungunya virus is spread by mosquitoes. | LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

What is chikungunya?

The Chikungunya virus is a mosquito-borne infection transferred to humans when they are bitten. There are only two mosquito species that transmit the disease; neither is established in the UK, so there is no risk of onward transmission.

What are the symptoms of chikungunya?

Symptoms can include a sudden fever, usually accompanied by joint pain. While most people recover fully within one to two weeks, the joint pain can persist for months or even years.

How to avoid catching chikungunya on holiday?

To avoid catching chikungunya whilst on holiday, protect yourself from getting bitten by mosquitoes.

When outside, cover up your skin with long, loose-fitting clothing and apply insect repellent to any exposed areas of skin. Depending on the manufacturer’s instructions, you may need to reapply. In high-risk areas, you can also invest in a mosquito net for sleeping.

Two vaccines for chikungunya have recently been approved for use in the UK and are available at private travel clinics.

IXCHIQ® is available for individuals aged 18 to 59 years old, and Vimkunya® is available for individuals 12 years and older.

You can find out more about what precautions to take before travelling to an area where there is a risk of chikungunya at NHS Fit for Travel.