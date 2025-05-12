Chemotherapy hair loss prevention partnership wins prestigious award

A partnership between Sheffield Hallam University and Paxman Scalp Cooling which aims to prevent hair loss during chemotherapy treatment has taken home a prestigious healthcare award.

The collaboration between the University and Paxman won the Partnership with Academia award at the Medilink North of England Healthcare Business Awards 2025.

The long-term research partnership between Associate Professor Nik Georgopoulos, from Sheffield Hallam’s School of Biosciences and Chemistry, and the company has helped to advance the effectiveness of scalp cooling during chemotherapy treatment.

Building on Dr Georgopoulos’ expertise in cell biology, his research has enabled the generation of biological evidence which supports the ability of scalp cooling to protect from chemotherapy induced hair loss.

The team from Sheffield Hallam University and Paxman at the awards ceremony.

As more and more patients are being treated with chemotherapy, increasing numbers are suffering from severe side effects. Over the years, cancer treatment has evolved from being singularly focussed on curing cancer, to acknowledging that the side effects of treatment, both psychological and physical, can be equally traumatic.

While scalp cooling is highly effective for most patients in enabling them to keep their hair, it does not work for everyone. The partnership has developed novel approaches for the advancement of the effectiveness of scalp cooling. More recently, the partnership has been supporting research that aims to inform the design of limb cooling devices currently under development.

Associate Professor, Nik Georgopoulos said: “This award is a wonderful recognition of an amazing collaboration between Paxman Scalp Cooling and Sheffield Hallam.

“It highlights how our biological research has helped improve medical devices that minimise or prevent hair loss, the most psychologically traumatic side-effect of cancer chemotherapy treatment.

“It is the greatest privilege to be working with a brilliant team at Paxman and to have helped them become the world’s leader in cryotherapy medical devices.

“On a personal note, as a cell biologist, being able to use our science in the lab to inform and improve a technology that transforms patients’ lives is a dream.”

Patrick Burke, Head of Research and Development at Paxman, said: “We are very proud of the relationship with Associate Professor Nik Georgopoulos and his amazing team of researchers at Sheffield Hallam. A relationship that began in 2011 when Nik produced groundbreaking published research showing how hair follicle cells exposed to chemotherapy are protected through cooling.

“We look forward to many more years of collaboration and innovation in research enabling us to gain a greater understanding of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy which will ultimately help Paxman to provide comfort and support to all cancer patients globally.”

The team’s aim now is to help Paxman in establishing their scalp cooling devices as standard-of-care for cancer patients worldwide, to support their mission of zero hair loss.