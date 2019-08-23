'Cheers me old dears!' - Chris Waddle opens wine bar at Sheffield care home

Former Sheffield Wednesday and England winger Chris Waddle opened the bar at Chapel Lodge Care Home in Chapeltown last Thursday.

One of the first users was care home resident Harold Schofield who threw a party for his family and friends on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Chris Waddle opened a wine bar within Chapel Lodge Care Home in Chapeltown on Thursday. Chris is pictured with resident Harold Schofield who celebrated his 90th birthday onteh day. Picture: Chris Etchells

Senior carer Amy Lee said the residents were ‘loving it’.

She said: “The residents are really enjoying it - it has had so much use already.

“We had a CQC inspection which we passed so the manager decided to do the home up so now we have a wine bar upstairs and a fancy new diner downstairs.”

The tastefully decorated bar has glass tables, high chairs and loungers and can accommodate a buffet.

Chris Waddle opened a wine bar within Chapel Lodge Care Home in Chapeltown on Thursday. Chris is pictured with Les Bennett, Peggy Bennett and Callum Workington. . Picture: Chris Etchells

Customers are asked to play a small charge for drinks and snacks just to keep the bar stocked up but the bar is not a profit making venture.

The bar was opened by Chris Waddle after care home managers got in touch with the Geordie soccer legend and he was only too happy to oblige.

“He loved it and thought it was a great idea,” said Amy.

Future plans for the home include a luxury room which can be used by residents or their families with the renovations aimed at giving them a sense of normality in unfamiliar surroundings.

Chris Waddle opened a wine bar within Chapel Lodge Care Home in Chapeltown on Thursday. Chris is pictured with David Monaghan fromthe home. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Care homes can get a bad press at times but we want to prove they are not all bad,” said Amy.

“We want to make our home the best it can be and somewhere people want to live towards the end of their life.”

Chapel Lodge Care Home on Station Road is currently host to just over 50 residents.

At its last inspection report in was rated good in all areas.

In a glittering club career, Chris Waddle played for Newcastle, Spurs, Sheffield Wednesday and Marseille.

He also played 62 times for England, scoring six goals, but famously missed a crucial penalty kick in the 1990 World Cup semi-final against West Germany.