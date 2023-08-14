Charity golf day being held to remember Holly

A charity golf day is being held in south Sheffield tomorrow in memory of a local woman.

Holly Sumner

Money raised from the Dore & Totley Golf Club event will go to Leukaemia Care and Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield in memory of Holly Sumner.

It was around 17 months ago, at the age of 33, when Holly was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). She had been experiencing some joint pains but mostly lower back pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly underwent many rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment as well as a stem cell transplant which meant she was able to live for another year or so.

This year, Holly was able to see her young son take his first steps and hear him say ‘Mummy’ for the first time – very significant and memorable firsts for Holly.

Holly’s family – her mum and dad Alison and Geoff, sister Chloe and partner Leigh Crofts – say of Holly during this time that she was very ‘courageous, positive and strong’.

Holly went into remission just before Christmas 2022 and her routine blood test showed that the leukaemia had returned. It was also at this point that Holly was told that no further treatment could be offered to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a devastating time for the family. Holly passed away at Ashgate Hospice on February 21 this year, surrounded by her family, at the age of just 34.

Tomorrow’s golf day is being organised by family friend Martin Robinson, who works in the club shop at Dore & Totley Golf Club and knew of Holly all her life.

There will be over 200 people attending the golf competition which has been supported by local businesses, other local golf clubs as well as golf product manufactures who have all kindly donated prizes. It is expected to be a fun event for those attending.

Holly’s lifelong friend Brooke Waddle, who appeared on The Voice, will sing while guests enjoy food and drinks and reminisce about Holly.

Leukaemia Care’s In Memory and Legacy Support Officer Claire Merritt said: “It’s very difficult to hold an event such as this and especially so soon after Holly has passed.