As-Salaam Foundation's 'Smiles Project' delivers toys and essentials to ill children in Sheffield, with local support.

Local charity As-Salaam Foundation of Sheffield has launched a heartwarming initiative under its Smiles Project to make a memorable impact on the lives of terminally ill children at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Members of the As-Salaam Foundation of Sheffield with their donation. | As-Salaam Foundation

On Friday (November 1), the charity organised a substantial purchase of toys and essential goods, spending £1,100 on toys from Smyths Toys, alongside an additional £100 on toiletries and sanitation items.

They included chocolates and a card for the staff too.

The initiative is part of the foundation's commitment to supporting children and families facing challenging circumstances and spreading moments of joy in their lives.

Spearheading the shopping experience was Steve Colton, manager at Smyths Toys, who generously assisted in coordinating the logistics of the purchase.

Local volunteer Sarah Turton and her family were also instrumental in bringing the project to fruition, helping select items and participate in the process.

Additionally, Peakstones Estate Agents, the foundations local sponsor, provided financial support for the initiative, underscoring the essential role that local businesses play in supporting community projects.

Reflecting on the project’s impact, Gohar, Chair Trustee of As-Salaam Foundation, shared, “We have run this project for four consecutive years, and it brings nothing but joy to local children who are facing health hardships. Since the hospital is local, it brings extra special joy to us, knowing we’re making a difference in the lives of families in our own community.”

Sarah, volunteer said "myself and my daughters had the pleasure of supporting a very worthy cause this morning, we have supported the charity before, but this was our first time behind the scenes logistically. The project was very well organised by the charity, and the support given by the group was amazing. Such a worthy cause and would do it again."

The Smiles Project is a flagship program of As-Salaam Foundation, aiming to uplift and support those facing critical illnesses or hardships in Sheffield and surrounding areas. With continued backing from businesses, families, and volunteers, As-Salaam Foundation hopes to expand the initiative, reaching even more children and families in need.

For more information on how to support future projects by As-Salaam Foundation, please visit www.as-salaamfoundation.co.uk