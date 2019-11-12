Chance to get up and running

Project lead Richard Caborn, who is a former sports minister and Sheffield MP, said the parkrun, which will start on November 17 (Sunday), should help continue the positive impact the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park has on the community.

“The junior park run is very important to us because this east end of Sheffield is multicultural.

“I am very keen that the community is involved here as well as the Attercliffe and the Darnall community, which in socio-economic terms, is in a poorer part of Sheffield.

“I’m a great believer in saying that our generation should not pass the buck by degenerating the poor.”

A runner himself, Mr Caborn said they have been encouraging parents to run with their children and the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park should be a great start for those who would like to give it a try.

“We thought it would be great if we could get these kids out of the school and running in the parkrun.

“It really is about the community, the social mobility in terms of development, and also the social fabric of Darnall and Attercliffe being regenerated as well and we hope we play a part in that.”

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park junior parkrun, a 2K event for four- to 14-year- olds, will be the second official junior parkrun in Sheffield, after Graves junior parkrun.

“All you need to do is register online and get your barcode printed. Then, you have that swiped when you finish the race and it gives you time and position.

“And the barcode can be used all over the country, so it’s a great system,” said Mr Caborn.