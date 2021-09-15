Chance for residents to quiz health chiefs at meeting in Sheffield

The meeting is normally held in person but has been moved online due to the Coronavirus pandemic and is taking place on Thursday, September 23, at 2pm.

Trust bosses will present their annual report and accounts, and talk about its performance over the past 12 months.

Speakers include chief executive Jan Ditheridge as well as lead governor Terry Proudfoot and auditors from KPMG.

Mike Potts.

There will be a chance for members of the public to ask questions in advance of the meeting and have them answered by the executive team.

Mike Potts, chair of the Trust, said: “The past 12 months have been extraordinarily difficult in the NHS and our staff have really risen to the occasion. We’ve had lots of challenges along the way, in particular the results of inspections by the Care Quality Commission, but we’ve made really good progress in making improvements to care we offer, the places where that care is provided and the support available to our staff.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing the progress we’ve made and talking about the work that’s still to be done. It’s a real opportunity to get involved in the work that we do and I’d encourage anyone who has used our services to join us, you don’t need to be a member of the Trust.”