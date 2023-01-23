A South Yorkshire mum of two has told of her shock after being diagnosed with cervical cancer aged 35.

Shannon Dunkley, of Wombwell, Barnsley, underwent a smear test in 2019, and was found to have human papillomavirus (HPV) and borderline abnormal cells.

Following tests at Barnsley Hospital including biopsies, Shannon was referred back to her GP surgery for routine screening every three years. Women who have HPV and a negative smear test should have a repeat HPV test after 12 months, according to National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines.

In early 2021, Shannon, started experiencing bleeding, which later became heavier and almost daily. She also started experiencing hip and pelvic pain.

Barnsley mum of two Sharon Dunkley has told of her shock after being diagnosed with cervical cancer aged 35. She is pictured with her family

Medical appointments

The midwife attended medical appointments at her GP surgery and was referred to gynaecology at Barnsley Hospital. Following a telephone appointment in the summer of 2021 she attended an in-person hospital appointment for an ultrasound scan. She later saw a gynaecologist who diagnosed her with cervical ectropian - a condition in which the delicate cells which line the cervical canal spread onto the surface of the cervix - with a plan to conduct a follow up appointment within two to three months.

Shannon underwent a smear test in May 2022 which found HPV and abnormal cells. She received two letters from Barnsley Hospital saying her follow up gynaecology appointment and her smear test results would be discussed at the same time.

During the appointment in June 2022, Shannon underwent large loop excision surgery (LLETZ) to remove part of her cervix. Following tests, she was diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer. However, following further tests and scans, the cancer had spread to surrounding tissue and lymph nodes, and she was diagnosed with advanced stage three cancer.

Shannon, who has two children Nathaniel, 11, and Niamha, eight, with husband Jason, 39, underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, where radiation is inserted into the body near to the cancer.

Irwin Mitchell lawyers investigating

She has instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care under Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Shannon has now spoken for the first time about her diagnosis and is joining her legal team in supporting Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

Barnsley mum of two Sharon Dunkley has told of her shock after being diagnosed with cervical cancer aged 35. Barnsley Hospital, pictured, is investigating. Picture: Andrew Roe

Rosie Charlton, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Shannon, said: “The last few months and coming to terms with her diagnosis and its impact has been incredibly difficult for Shannon and the rest of her family. Understandably she has a number of concerns about her diagnosis, particularly around being referred for testing every three years after she was positive for HPV as well as delays once she had developed symptoms.

“While HPV is a common virus that usually goes away without causing any problems, it can be linked to cancer and so it’s crucial that thorough investigations take place and that patients are followed up correctly. We’re now investigating Shannon’s concerns to provide her with the answers she deserves.

“Through our work we sadly see the impact that cervical cancer can have. Shannon hopes that by sharing her story she can help others be aware of the symptoms. We join her in supporting this incredibly important campaign as early detection and treatment are key to beating cancer.”

MRI scan

Following her treatment Shannon has recently had an MRI scan and has been told that she is currently all clear of cancer but that she will need to remain under close review. She is experiencing difficulties with her mobility and is undergoing further investigations to establish whether they are related to her cancer treatment.

She said: “It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe what the last few months have been like. For a number of months my symptoms were getting worse and really started affecting me both physically and mentally.

“Each time I had an appointment I explained my symptoms and my previous smear results but I felt that my concerns weren’t fully listened to. It only felt that action started to be taken after my follow up smear test last year. Even though I knew something wasn’t quite right nothing prepared me for the news I had cervical cancer.

“The treatment, particularly while trying to come to terms with my diagnosis and how the cancer was more advanced than initially thought was difficult, not just physically but emotionally. After my diagnosis I started researching and was shocked to discover NICE guidelines around positive HPV results and that those with the virus should have a repeat test at 12 months.

“I’ve tried to remain as positive as I can, not only for myself and my recovery but for Jason and the children. However, I still have so many questions and concerns about my diagnosis, being referred for smear tests every three years despite having HPV and early borderline cells being detected as well as it taking a year after being contacted by gynaecology to receive my diagnosis.

“While I know I can’t turn back the clock I feel that the least I deserve is answers. I just hope that by speaking out I can help raise awareness of the symptoms of cervical cancer to help others.”

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week runs from January 23-29 and is organised by the charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust. For more information visit www.jostrust.org.uk/

