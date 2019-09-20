Catastrophe star Rob Delaney's three word response to Sheffield Climate Strike march
Thousands of protesters marched through Sheffield today as part of the global ‘climate strike’ day.
Students let off alarm bells at 1pm to ‘raise the alarm’ for climate after marching through the streets of Sheffield into the city centre.
There was a huge demonstration outside Sheffield City Hall with protesters, young and old, making speeches and holding banners.
Videos flooded social media of demonstraters marching through Sheffield with many posting messages of support for those involved.
One of those to give his backing to the protest was American comedian, actor and writer Rob Delaney.
Delaney is currently in Sheffield preparing for his Warm Up show at the Leadmill tonight before he heads out on his stand up tour.
The Catastrophe star was out walking in Sheffield when he ‘jumped into’ the Climate Strike march and it seems he was impressed by what he saw.
Posting a video on Twitter, Delaney films the huge throng of protesters marching through the city before turning the camera on himself and declaring ‘not f****** bad’.
The protests come ahead of a climate summit at the UN next week convened by secretary-general Antonio Guterres to urge countries to up their climate efforts.
Much steeper measures are needed across the globe to prevent temperature rises of more than 1.5C (2.7F) or 2C (3.6F) to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
As if to underline the urgency of the issue, the mercury is set to hit 26C (78.8F) in parts of Britain this weekend - 8C above the average for the time of year.
The UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) says more than 200 events are taking place across the UK, with, for the first time, adults being encouraged to join the youngsters as they strike.