“Cataract surgery restored a piece of my life that had been lost”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sometimes, having cataract surgery means more than just being able to see more clearly – it can also be about gaining back some confidence and sense of purpose which had become lost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the case for 73-year-old Jennifer Fields from Sheffield, who started to notice changes to her vision whilst caring for her husband last year. But after NHS cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield, and welcoming a new puppy into the household, both her eyesight and confidence are on the mend.

“I have always loved driving, so taking my husband to his medical appointments didn’t worry me at all until I noticed an increased amount of glare when driving at night. Approaching cars started to become unclear and I was losing confidence behind the wheel,” said Jennifer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also like to sew – I trained as a seamstress in my youth – and it was becoming increasingly difficult to see fine detail and thread the needle.”

Jennifer Fields had surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield

Jennifer visited her local optician who confirmed cataracts in both eyes and increased the prescription for her glasses and contact lenses. “I knew it would take a little while to get used to the change but something wasn’t right as I still couldn’t see clearly with the new glasses I had been prescribed.”

“I planned to go back to the optician but unfortunately, my husband’s health deteriorated and sadly he passed away. My eyesight deteriorated rapidly and I could no longer see definition on people’s faces. I discovered that my cataracts had developed and were now causing me significant vision problems.”

Jennifer was referred to Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield where she was treated by Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon May Chew within just a few weeks. She said: “We regularly see patients in the clinic whose cataracts are stopping them from leading their lives to the full, which was the case for Jennifer. Cataract surgery can really transform people’s lives and is a painless procedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are able to provide timely NHS surgery so there is no need to wait until your cataract is causing problems – just ask for a referral to Optegra and we look forward to welcoming you.”

Jennifer continues: “I was feeling nervous on the day but everyone was so welcoming which immediately put me at ease. The staff were all genuinely caring and wonderful, providing me with the care I needed. Immediately after surgery I was stunned at how bright everything was – it was like a light bulb had been changed in my head from warm light to white light. It was clear and sharp, although being able to see the cobwebs at home is not necessarily a bonus!

“I can now read letters that arrive in the post and thread the needle again, I’m able to do all the little things that bring me joy. And I have Darcy, my 12-week-old puppy who is a wonderful bundle of energy. She has been the perfect companion during my healing and given me a sense of purpose again.

“My experience at Optegra has been so rewarding and, to anyone thinking about cataract surgery, I would say don’t hesitate or give it a second thought. Go for it!”