Care home charity appoints new community liaison officer in Sheffield

Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare has appointed a new community liaison officer.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:44 pm

Kathryn Rawling, who is also the charity’s volunteer coordinator, will be promoting Sheffcare’s residential and dementia care.

She is keen to link with professionals, community representatives and families to get a deeper insight into what matters to people in care.

“Finding the right care home for a family member is a stressful task and I aim to help guide those looking for a safe and trusted place for their family member or friend,” said Kathryn.

Kathryn Rawling is the new Community Liaison Officer at Sheffcare
