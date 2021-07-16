Care home charity appoints new community liaison officer in Sheffield

Kathryn Rawling, who is also the charity’s volunteer coordinator, will be promoting Sheffcare’s residential and dementia care.

She is keen to link with professionals, community representatives and families to get a deeper insight into what matters to people in care.

“Finding the right care home for a family member is a stressful task and I aim to help guide those looking for a safe and trusted place for their family member or friend,” said Kathryn.