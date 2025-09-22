Cancer patients praise care at local hospitals in national survey

Cancer patients have praised the care they receive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), with the latest National Cancer Patient Experience Survey showing high levels of satisfaction across a range of measures.

Feedback highlighted that patients felt supported and well-informed throughout their treatment. Almost all respondents said the advice from their main contact person was helpful, while the majority reported that their care plans were kept up-to-date.

Many also spoke positively about the information they were given on available support, and about how well the care team worked together. Privacy was rated particularly highly, especially when patients were receiving important test results.

Overall, respondents gave DBTH an average score of nine out of ten for the care they received and the service exceeded expected performance in a number of key areas, had no scores below the expected range, and achieved 80% or higher satisfaction in the majority of questions asked.

Cancer nursing team at DBTH

Lesley Barnett, Head of Cancer Services at DBTH, said: "We are really pleased with the results of this year’s survey, which reflect the dedication and compassion of our colleagues across cancer services. Knowing that patients feel supported, respected and cared for is so important to us, and we will continue working hard to build on this positive feedback and further improve the experience for everyone who comes through our care."

Since the survey, a number of significant developments have been introduced to further enhance cancer care in the region. The Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre, a state-of-the-art facility offering CT, MRI, ultrasound, endoscopy, dermoscopy, liver screening and other diagnostic tests, is now fully operational. This means patients can access vital investigations more quickly and conveniently, closer to home.

Meanwhile, a newly opened pleural clinic at Doncaster Royal Infirmary offers a one‑stop outpatient service for diagnosing and treating pleural effusions. Supported by a generous donation from the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, it streamlines care for affected patients and reduces the need for hospital admission.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, added: "These results highlight the dedication and compassion of our teams. We know every patient’s journey is unique and often deeply emotional, so it’s reassuring to see that our care is making a real difference. Patients consistently tell us they feel listened to and supported, which is exactly what we strive for. This also reflects our ambition to provide the best possible care environments, where treatment is delivered in settings that truly support wellbeing."

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is one of the region’s largest providers of hospital care, serving a population of more than 440,000 across Doncaster, Worksop and surrounding areas. The Trust runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, with over 7,000 colleagues working across its sites.