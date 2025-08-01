TRT is a controlled substance in the UK 💉

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is a treatment that combats the symptoms of low testosterone.

Testosterone is an important hormone that helps support overall health.

TRT is a controlled substance in the UK. This is what to do if you plan on travelling with it.

If you take TRT testosterone medication, there are some things you need to prepare for if you are going on holiday this summer.

TRT is a controlled substance in the UK, meaning it is strictly regulated. Rules and regulations for medications can also vary depending on your destination, with some drugs that are legal in the UK carrying fines or even jail time abroad.

Travelling with a controlled substance may seem daunting, as there are extra steps you will need to follow. However, there are simple steps you can take to keep up to date on your injections when abroad.

Can I go on holiday with TRT testosterone medication?

Whether or not you can take your TRT testosterone medication with you on holiday will depend on the destination you are travelling to. In the UK, testosterone is classified as a Schedule 4 (part 2) controlled substance, which means that there are additional steps you have to follow to take it out of the country.

Each country will have their own rules and regulations for controlled substances. To avoid any disappointment at customs, it’s important to check the rules of the destination you are travelling to.

What are the rules for taking controlled medications abroad?

TRT Testosterone is a controlled substance, which means that there are some guidelines you will have to follow when going through the airport in the UK.

You are required to carry the medication in your hand luggage, and it is recommended that you have a letter from your doctor or prescribing clinician, which should include:

your name

a list of the medicine you have been prescribed, including doses, strength, and frequency; it must be evident that you are not carrying more than a 3-month supply from both your travel dates and quantities of medication listed on the letter or prescription

the signature of the person who prescribed your drugs and their professional registration details

Each country will have its own rules for controlled medications, which will depend on the destination you are travelling to. You could be fined or even sent to prison if you travel with medicine that is illegal in another country.

Before booking a flight, check the rules of the country you’re going to, to avoid any disappointment.

How to travel with testosterone treatment

TRT treatment does not have to be refrigerated, but it should be kept at room temperature, around 20 to 25 degrees C.

If you are travelling to a warmer destination and want to make sure it stays at the right temperature throughout the journey, invest in a cool pack bag.

Remember to keep your injections in your hand luggage at all times; you will need to declare them at security, so keep them in their original packaging.

