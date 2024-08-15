Campaign launched as 27 per cent of new and expectant mums suffer with perinatal mental health issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A campaign has been launched to help spot the signs of perinatal mental illness in Barnsley, as it was revealed that 27 per cent of new and expectant mums and 20 per cent of dads will experience mental ill health around the birth of their baby.

Perinatal describes the period from pregnancy until around one year after a baby is born, and parents may suffer from a number of issues during this time including anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and postpartum psychosis.

Although many parents do not reach out for help when experiencing mental ill health, Barnsley Council hopes to encourage them to contact professionals who can offer support.

Parents may not ask for help in the perinatal period through fear of judgement, shame, fear of social services involvement and not recognising they are suffering from mental ill health.

Signs and symptoms can vary, but some to look out for include feeling down, depressed or hopeless, finding it hard to sleep, worrying uncontrollably, feeling guilt, worrying over your own or your baby’s health, being argumentative or irritable, struggling to connect with your bump or baby, or feelings of wanting to harm yourself or others.

Working alongside health and care professionals, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has put together an animated video to highlight the signs and symptoms of perinatal mental health, signposting parents experiencing these to talk to friends and family and contact vital local support services for help.

The video and supporting campaign material will be displayed in Barnsley Hospital, health settings around the community, the Barnsley Virtual Family Hub, in Family Hub and community outreach buildings and supporting social media channels.

It can be viewed here.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities at BMBC, said: “In Barnsley, we want expectant parents, new mums and dads and their babies to have the best possible chance of having healthier, happier lives. I’m delighted to see our new perinatal mental health campaign which will highlight important signs and symptoms and help encourage people who are struggling [to] reach out for help.

Alicia Sansome, head of public health at Barnsley Council, said: “The health and wellbeing of parents to help give newborn babies the best possible start in life is our priority in Barnsley.

“We hope this encourages expectant and new parents to reach out sooner for support if they are experiencing symptoms of perinatal mental health.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of perinatal mental health or you know of someone who is, you are not alone and there is help and support available. Talk to your family or friends, your health visitor, your GP, midwife, or local Family Hub. Call 999 or 111 in emergencies.

Charity Mind also has information about many mental health conditions