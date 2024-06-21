Broadway fire, Barnsley: Emergency services issue warning over South Yorkshire blaze

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Jun 2024, 22:17 BST
A major fire at a site at an industrial site in Barnsley has prompted a warning from firefighters tonight.

Officials at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issused a warning after pallets went up in flames at premises on Broadway, Barnsley.

The site is close to Barnsley Fire Station, and blaze has led to warning to residents to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire service said in a statement: “Three fire crews are currently at a fire involving pallets at Broadway, Barnsley.

“We have received a number of calls about the incident.

“Due to the amount of smoke in the area, firefighters are asking local residents to keep doors and windows closed until the smoke clears.”

