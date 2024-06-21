Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major fire at a site at an industrial site in Barnsley has prompted a warning from firefighters tonight.

Officials at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issused a warning after pallets went up in flames at premises on Broadway, Barnsley.

The site is close to Barnsley Fire Station, and blaze has led to warning to residents to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire service said in a statement: “Three fire crews are currently at a fire involving pallets at Broadway, Barnsley.

“We have received a number of calls about the incident.