Breath test to transform mesothelioma diagnosis

A simple breath test could prove groundbreaking in the diagnosis of mesothelioma and make the aggressive cancer much easier to treat at an earlier stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers at Sheffield Hallam University funded by Cancer Research UK are developing what is being described as a “fingerprint” in breath - identifying specific molecular signatures that could signal the presence of cancer before traditional symptoms appear.

The findings could also potentially revolutionise early detection methods for other inflammation-linked cancers, including laryngeal and ovarian cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As obtaining breath is non-invasive, people could be checked regularly and cancers detected at an earlier stage. And earlier detection may increase the number of treatment options and ultimately save lives.

Dawn Hamilton.

Mesothelioma is a cancer that usually starts in the layers of tissue that cover each lung. Most people diagnosed with the disease already have an advanced stage of cancer and an invasive biopsy is usually needed.

Dr Sarah Haywood-Small, Associate Head of School in Biosciences and Chemistry at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “The results from this study present an encouraging step forward in how we detect and monitor mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases. While more research is needed, these initial findings suggest we’re on track to develop a more effective diagnostic approach.

"The human breath contains valuable biological information—offering a window into our body’s metabolism. By learning to read these signals, we can detect diseases earlier, monitor conditions more accurately, and potentially save lives through more timely interventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By understanding the relationship between breath compounds and cancer metabolism, we are working toward a future where cancer detection could be as simple as breathing into a device, offering a non-invasive and early diagnostic tool.”

Sue Harrison

Dr Catherine Elliott, director of research and partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said: “It’s encouraging to see any progress being made into the diagnosis of mesothelioma which can be such a challenging cancer to treat.

“Sadly, every year around 2,300 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in England, which is more than 6 individuals every day facing a very difficult future.

“We look forward to seeing the development of the breath test in Sheffield and the next steps for this innovative approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team of researchers hope that the breath test could eventually be rolled out as part of Health and Safety checks on anyone who has worked in industries traditionally linked to asbestos exposure.

Dawn Hamilton and daughter Peggy Walker.

Cancer Research UK has invested £70,657 into the research.

Sue Harrison faced a mesothelioma diagnosis in 2023. The 73-year-old had been treated for lymphoma, but a lesion on her lung had not shrunk during chemotherapy and further tests confirmed she had mesothelioma.

The mum-of-three was initially told she would have between 12 and 18 months to live. But she remains determined to stay positive and is marking off special holidays from her bucket list.

Sue, who lives in Gleadless Valley, could have been living with the disease for as long as 30 years. She remains unsure how she could have been exposed to asbestos, but used to wash her former husband’s dirty overalls weekly for 25 years. Sue’s former husband worked in the haulage industry and it’s likely he was exposed to asbestos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctor Sarah Haywood-Small

Sue said: “I refuse to allow mesothelioma to take over my life. I want to enjoy what time I have and visit as many exciting places as I can from my bucket list.

“The diagnosis was a total shock, but I am living with it the best I can. I welcome any form of research into mesothelioma as it remains such a horrible disease.”

Peggy Walker lives in Sheffield with her husband. She is a member of the Mesothelioma UK Research Centre based in Sheffield.

The 41-year-old was devastated to lose her much loved mum Dawn Hamilton to mesothelioma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn had worked in primary schools all her life teaching special needs pupils. When she changed roles prior to retirement and started teaching adults with special needs, she assumed she was feeling more tired due to taking on a much more physical and demanding role.

When Dawn was diagnosed with pneumonia twice in one year, she underwent more invasive health investigations.

She was given the diagnosis of mesothelioma aged 64 and told immediately that the disease was terminal.

However, Dawn survived for another two and a half years. She had three rounds of chemotherapy which kept the disease at bay and was successful at shrinking the level of disease in the lining of her lungs. Once the disease had spread to the bones of her spine, she was given radiotherapy to help her keep mobile – but died shortly afterwards in 2018 aged 67.

Peggy’s brother Tom lives in London and has two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy said: “I have no doubt that my mum’s positive outlook and determination kept her going following the diagnosis.

“She was always concerned about her former colleagues and pupils who had worked in the same classrooms as her. When she was having initial health checks and was asked if she had ever worked with asbestos, she initially said no as she was thinking of industrial settings rather than the substance ever having been in the classrooms where she taught.

“My mum was always fit, active and looked after herself, so to lose her aged 67 was devastating. It’s so sad she never got to see her grandchildren grow up.

“The new breath test sounds amazing. I look forward to seeing the development of the research over the coming years.”

Every year around 230 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber.**

And every year around 190 people die from mesothelioma cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber.***