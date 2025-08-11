Brand-new pleural clinic for cancer patients launches at local hospital thanks to generous charity donation

A brand-new pleural clinic has officially launched at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), providing faster and more efficient care for patients with pleural effusions thanks to a generous donation from the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust (DCDT).

Run by the Respiratory team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), the clinic acts as a “one-stop shop” for the diagnosis and treatment of pleural effusions, a condition where excess fluid builds up around the lungs.

This fluid collects in the pleural space - the area between the two thin layers of tissue (the pleura) that line the lungs and chest wall - making it harder to breathe and often requiring medical intervention, particularly in patients with lung cancer.

The DCDT funded a new chest ultrasound machine for the hospital, enabling quicker diagnosis and treatment of pleural effusions.

In July, the first official clinic took place, welcoming patients from both DRI and Bassetlaw Hospital.

The new service marks a significant step forward in how patients with pleural effusions are cared for. Previously, many individuals were admitted through emergency pathways, often requiring multiple investigations and extended hospital stays. Now delivered as a planned outpatient service, the pleural clinic brings together diagnosis and treatment in one setting.

This approach allows for quicker access to care, reduces the need for inpatient admission, and offers a more comfortable experience for patients, who are able to remain at home between appointments. It also supports the more efficient use of hospital resources.

Dr Ailsa Holbourn, Respiratory Consultant at DBTH, said: “This has only been possible thanks to the generosity of the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust and the unwavering commitment from the colleagues involved. Providing timely, efficient treatment is always our goal, and this clinic helps bridge a critical gap in care for patients with pleural effusions.

“Initially, we’re accepting referrals from patients within the Respiratory and Lung Cancer teams, but we hope to expand access to Oncology, the Acute Medical Unit, and the Emergency Department. Ultimately, our aim is to also open up referrals from primary care, including local GPs.”

The launch of the pleural clinic represents a major step forward in improving care for cancer patients across Doncaster and Bassetlaw. With continued support from charitable partners like DCDT, and the dedication of NHS professionals, the Trust remains committed to delivering innovative services that enhance patient outcomes and experience.

This development builds on a number of recent improvements across the organisation, including the opening of a new Discharge Lounge at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to support patient flow and comfort, as well as the launch of the Community Diagnostic Centre at Montagu Hospital - bringing faster access to tests and scans closer to home for thousands of local people.

