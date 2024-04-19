Boy learns to walk again after being hit by van and takes on marathon as a thanks for emergency care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oscar Caig, from Hope Valley, Derbyshire, was just ten years old when he was hit by a van on his way home from school in October 2023.

His parent's “worst nightmare come true” required Oscar to be rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital via ambulance as a team of emergency responders waited in the wings to save his life.

Oscar suffered a concussion, leading to “frightening” amnesia which means he lost his short-term memory, as well as damage to his legs that left him unable to walk.

Oscar and Anna are committed to taking on a marathon across March and April

Mum, Anna Caig, recalls: “Those first few hours were a blur. But when we got to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, I was confident everything that could possibly be done for my lovely boy was being done with care.

“Everyone on the neuroscience ward was incredible with both Oscar and us as a family. We knew we were in safe hands.

“The staff truly cared about who Oscar was, getting to know him and chatting with him, sharing their favourite facts and generally being a friendly face in such a scary time for us.”

Having suffered amnesia, Oscar doesn’t remember the accident itself.

But Oscar does remember his experience of Sheffield Children’s, saying: “I enjoyed playing with the Lego. But my favourite thing was when Izzy the doctor showed me how to find the blind spot in my vision and let me borrow her biro all day so I could get the hang of it. Once I got back to school, I impressed all my friends with the trick.”

Anna added: “Now, when we drive past Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Oscar shouts ‘Yay, it’s the children’s hospital!’, and that says it all really. His overriding impression, despite what he was going through at the time, is that it’s a place he loves.”

Learning to walk again, Oscar soon bounced back from the accident using crutches. He returned home just a few days after the accident.

Now eleven years old and back to full health, Oscar wants to give back to Sheffield Children’s alongside mum Anna. The mother and son duo are taking on a marathon throughout March and April to give back to Sheffield Children’s Hospital as thanks for Oscar’s care.

Anna said: “Oscar couldn’t walk, so running with him now is a real dream come true. I love running for my mental health. I love having Oscar by my side as we take on this challenge of a marathon over two months.”

The pair are aiming to raise as much as they can for The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s. The funds they raise mean the Charity can continue to help the teams at Sheffield Children’s have what they want when it’s needed most to provide the best possible care for children just like Oscar.