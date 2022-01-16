The World Heavyweight Champion’s family came to the hospital for care for their baby son, and he has strong South Yorkshire connections through his Doncaster born-wife, Paris.

Next month is a landmark anniversary for the Jessops Maternity hospital, marking 21 years at its current location, and as part of this Sheffield Hospitals Charity launched a special appeal to celebrate the work of the hospital and to raise funds for the staff, who help to deliver over 7,000 babies a year.

The charity has been overwhelmed with stories of families who have been supported by the hospital, which have been shared on social media over the last few weeks, including one of its famous parental supporters, Tyson Fury.

Boxing champion Tyson Fury has told how nurses at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity hospital helped his baby son – and backed its latest appeal.

The boxer said: “We will be eternally grateful for the amazing care and support of the staff at Jessops, which they showed to our family during the first few weeks of our son’s life. We urge everyone to get behind the Sheffield Hospitals Charity Campaign.”

Tyson fury grew up in a traveller family near Manchester.

His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item, going on to marry in South Yorkshire.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road, Doncaster, in 2008.

Gareth Aston, chief executive of Sheffield Hospitals Charity said “We have been inundated by the amazing response to our Jessops Appeal, celebrating the delivery of the most precious gifts of all. I would urge everyone to visit our Jessops 21 page at www.shcharity.org.uk to view the stories and to support the appeal.”

You can support the Jessops 21 Appeal by bidding on signed boxing memorabilia from Tyson Fury on https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/185256557658

Over the last 21 years, The Jessop Wing has been the birthplace of approximately 147,000 babies.