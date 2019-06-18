Big Brother Burngreave group encouraging sports and activities in Sheffield community
Big Brother Burngreave is holding up a five-a-side tournament for anyone aged over 13 at Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane.
By Gita Juniku
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 15:26
It will take place on Saturday, July 20, from 11.30am to 2.30pm with an entry fee of £25 per team of five players as well as two substitutes.
To secure a spot on the tournament teams must be registered before June 30.
Big Brother Burngreave uses sports to inspire social change in the city’s youth. In 2018 the group won the award ‘Move More Power of sports’ for their work in the community.
For information contact: organizer.bigbrotherburngreave@gmail.com